James Cropper (LON:CRPR) PT Raised to GBX 1,600 at Canaccord Genuity

James Cropper (LON:CRPR) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.27% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of James Cropper in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

James Cropper stock opened at GBX 1,451 ($18.96) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £138.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,324.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,292.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.77. James Cropper has a 52-week low of GBX 950 ($12.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,539 ($20.11).

James Cropper Company Profile

James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products and advanced materials. It operates through Paper, Colourform, and Technical Fibre Products divisions. The company offers specialty papers and boards; and molded fiber products, as well as converts paper. It also manufactures wet-laid nonwovens used in aerospace, defense, fuel cells, and composites.

