James Cropper (LON:CRPR) PT Raised to GBX 1,600 at Canaccord Genuity

James Cropper (LON:CRPR) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.27% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of James Cropper in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

James Cropper stock opened at GBX 1,451 ($18.96) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £138.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,324.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,292.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.77. James Cropper has a 52-week low of GBX 950 ($12.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,539 ($20.11).

James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products and advanced materials. It operates through Paper, Colourform, and Technical Fibre Products divisions. The company offers specialty papers and boards; and molded fiber products, as well as converts paper. It also manufactures wet-laid nonwovens used in aerospace, defense, fuel cells, and composites.

