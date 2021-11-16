James K. Sims Buys 9,701 Shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Stock

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Director James K. Sims bought 9,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $101,860.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRG traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.06. The company had a trading volume of 48,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,699. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.39. Airgain, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.29 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The firm has a market cap of $101.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Airgain had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Airgain, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AIRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Airgain from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Airgain in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Airgain from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Airgain presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.60.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Airgain by 894.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 34,434 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airgain by 14.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 11,281 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airgain in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Airgain by 5.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 209,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 10,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Airgain by 4.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 360,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,641,000 after buying an additional 16,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.97% of the company’s stock.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

