James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.20.

JRVR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of James River Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

NASDAQ JRVR opened at $29.05 on Tuesday. James River Group has a 52 week low of $28.16 and a 52 week high of $56.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.81.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.52). James River Group had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that James River Group will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.48%.

In other James River Group news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.16 per share, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of James River Group by 1,698.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in James River Group by 257.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in James River Group by 75.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in James River Group by 11.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in James River Group in the third quarter valued at about $632,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

