Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $15.100-$15.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $14.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.02 billion-$3.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.09 billion.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $139.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $126.01 and a 1 year high of $189.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.91.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a positive return on equity of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $838.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $210.36.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,556 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $883,421.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kim Sablich sold 2,748 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $371,007.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,965 shares of company stock valued at $2,119,785. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 500,359 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,068 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.82% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $88,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

