JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.16.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. CLSA lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

JD.com stock opened at $84.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.75 and its 200-day moving average is $75.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.45. JD.com has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $108.29. The company has a market cap of $113.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.81.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JD.com will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JD. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in JD.com by 10.2% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 403,942 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,239,000 after acquiring an additional 37,527 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in JD.com by 6.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,194 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in JD.com by 30.3% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,695 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in JD.com by 21.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 294,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,858,000 after acquiring an additional 51,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in JD.com by 13.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 334,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,701,000 after acquiring an additional 40,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

