Jeff D. Trom Sells 330,000 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Stock

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) VP Jeff D. Trom sold 330,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $49,830,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

WK stock traded down $15.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.20. 960,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,364. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.30 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.86 and its 200 day moving average is $126.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Workiva Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.33 and a 12-month high of $173.24.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 1,215.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,270,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $179,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,169 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 62.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,913,967 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,927,000 after acquiring an additional 736,473 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 1,458.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 732,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,634,000 after acquiring an additional 685,326 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workiva in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,553,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Workiva in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,310,000. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workiva has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.86.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

