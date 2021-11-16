Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Buy Rating for ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY)

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Grupo Santander raised shares of ASOS from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,040.00.

ASOMY stock traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,354. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.10. ASOS has a 52-week low of $31.29 and a 52-week high of $81.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.56.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

