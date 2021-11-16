Jeremy Philips Sells 10,968 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Stock

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Director Jeremy Philips sold 10,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Affirm stock traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.29. 9,248,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,571,563. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.76 and its 200-day moving average is $89.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.79. The firm has a market cap of $41.13 billion and a PE ratio of -48.42. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.50 and a 52 week high of $176.65.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 28.21% and a negative net margin of 73.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 33.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AFRM. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Affirm from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Affirm from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Affirm from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Affirm from $67.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.07.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

