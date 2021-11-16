JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) by 377.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 778,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.84% of JFrog worth $35,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 208.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 210,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,597,000 after purchasing an additional 142,480 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in JFrog by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,063,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in JFrog by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,299,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,162,000 after acquiring an additional 150,605 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in JFrog by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 11,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in JFrog by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 902,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,086,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FROG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on JFrog from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised JFrog from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JFrog currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.57.

Shares of NASDAQ FROG opened at $36.01 on Tuesday. JFrog Ltd. has a twelve month low of $31.17 and a twelve month high of $73.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.02 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.72.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 23.78%. The business had revenue of $53.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeff Horing sold 74,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $2,798,789.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

