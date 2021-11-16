John James Sullivan Sells 5,192 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Stock

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.02, for a total transaction of $1,599,239.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

John James Sullivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.48, for a total transaction of $380,600.00.

MLAB traded up $3.52 on Tuesday, reaching $310.26. 930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,427. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $299.55. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $327.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 329.83 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 11.13, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLAB. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 60.0% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 55.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the third quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MLAB shares. TheStreet raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $344.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

