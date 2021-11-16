John Lawrence Sr Flood, Sr. Acquires 35,000 Shares of CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Stock

CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Director John Lawrence Sr Flood, Sr. acquired 35,000 shares of CynergisTek stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $61,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of CynergisTek stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,458. CynergisTek, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98.
CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.22. CynergisTek had a negative net margin of 76.21% and a negative return on equity of 50.67%.
CynergisTek Company Profile
CynergisTek, Inc engages in the provision of cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance services for companies. It provides these services through assessment and technical testing, remediation, management, and validation services. The company was founded on September 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.
