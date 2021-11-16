John Michael Arthur Knowlton Sells 25,000 Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Stock

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.35, for a total value of C$458,757.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$247,729.05.

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$18.37. 123,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,076. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$18.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.02 billion and a PE ratio of 33.53. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$13.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.0742 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 163.01%.

CRR.UN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities raised their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC lifted their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$19.08.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

