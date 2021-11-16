John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Acquires 19,560 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 344,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,560 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 9.8% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $17,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $209,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.71.

