John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Acquires 2,143 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 0.8% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,438,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,595,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,619 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,235,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,047,000 after acquiring an additional 754,593 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,591,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,488,000 after acquiring an additional 638,011 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,565,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,664,000 after acquiring an additional 595,024 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 754,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,552,000 after acquiring an additional 377,345 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHX opened at $113.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.60. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $85.63 and a one year high of $114.00.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

