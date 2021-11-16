John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Has $6.78 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs cut its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,594 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $6,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period.

BATS:USMV opened at $78.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.22 and its 200 day moving average is $75.14. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

