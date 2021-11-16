John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Has $9.82 Million Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $9,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,457,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,929 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,303,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,293,867,000 after acquiring an additional 924,726 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,073,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,849 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,976,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,466,116,000 after acquiring an additional 906,310 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,277,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,274,134,000 after purchasing an additional 76,800 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR opened at $119.55 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $82.56 and a 1 year high of $121.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.67.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.