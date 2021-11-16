John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Purchases 2,913 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 3.5% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $6,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 598.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $83.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.75. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $62.70 and a twelve month high of $83.73.

