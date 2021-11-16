John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Raises Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,025 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF comprises 1.4% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs owned approximately 0.08% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 913,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,894,000 after buying an additional 8,398 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,356,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,093,000 after buying an additional 312,138 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 623,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,794,000 after buying an additional 22,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter.

GSIE stock opened at $35.77 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $36.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.28.

