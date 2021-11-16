John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,078,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,789,000 after buying an additional 61,802 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 826,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,672,000 after buying an additional 62,053 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 123,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,750,000 after buying an additional 9,972 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 98,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,814,000 after buying an additional 6,612 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 78,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,350,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares during the period.

QUS stock opened at $128.73 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.58. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a twelve month low of $100.51 and a twelve month high of $129.04.

