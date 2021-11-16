John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Insider Adrian Marsh Buys 25,000 Shares

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) insider Adrian Marsh purchased 25,000 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.60) per share, for a total transaction of £49,750 ($64,998.69).

Shares of LON:WG traded up GBX 7.80 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 199.70 ($2.61). The stock had a trading volume of 2,031,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,810. The firm has a market cap of £1.37 billion and a PE ratio of -7.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 220.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 232.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87. John Wood Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 194.51 ($2.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 367.20 ($4.80).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, John Wood Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 323.83 ($4.23).

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

