Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $1,134,000. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 31.3% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 126,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,771,000 after buying an additional 30,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.6% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $163.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $430.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.59. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $142.86 and a 1-year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

