Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.27. 125,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,047,055. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $142.86 and a 1 year high of $179.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.38%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.78.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

