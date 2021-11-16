Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.59

Shares of Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.59 and traded as high as C$1.80. Journey Energy shares last traded at C$1.77, with a volume of 87,401 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$84.12 million and a P/E ratio of 0.67.

About Journey Energy (TSE:JOY)

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. Its cash generating units comprise power generation, Pine Creek, Pembina, Matziwin, Herronton, Skiff, Gilby, Crystal, Cherhill, and Countess. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 50,004 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

