JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (LON:JFJ) Shares Down 1%

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (LON:JFJ)’s share price fell 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 695 ($9.08) and last traded at GBX 695 ($9.08). 103,356 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 284,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 702 ($9.17).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 684.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 648.22. The company has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.75, a quick ratio of 103.57 and a current ratio of 103.57.

About JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (LON:JFJ)

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc (the Trust) is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Trust’s objective is to provide shareholders with capital growth from a portfolio of investments in Japanese companies by long-term outperformance of the Trust’s benchmark index, the Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section Index (TOPIX) expressed in sterling terms.

