JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Shares Acquired by John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,550 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF accounts for about 4.0% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs owned about 0.32% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $7,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000.

JMST opened at $51.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.06. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.99 and a twelve month high of $51.15.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.