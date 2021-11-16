Juggernaut Exploration (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Trading 24.3% Higher

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF)’s stock price traded up 24.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.17. 8,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 34,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.19.

About Juggernaut Exploration (OTCMKTS:JUGRF)

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. It explores for precious and base metal deposits. The company has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Midas property covering an area of 16,671 hectares located in the Skeena Mining District, British Columbia; and the Empire property that consists of 19 mineral claims covering an area of 16,399 hectares located in the Omineca Mining District, British Columbia.

