JulSwap (JULD) Trading 34.2% Higher This Week

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 16th. One JulSwap coin can now be bought for $0.0489 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges. JulSwap has a total market capitalization of $27.53 million and $6.88 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, JulSwap has traded up 34.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00067777 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00070642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.57 or 0.00093751 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,974.48 or 0.99387308 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,183.11 or 0.06932089 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About JulSwap

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 563,060,540 coins. JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com . The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

