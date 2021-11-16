Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Given New $9.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 328.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on KALA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kala Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Get Kala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of KALA stock opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a current ratio of 6.59. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $9.97. The company has a market capitalization of $136.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average is $3.87.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 125.94% and a negative net margin of 1,169.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 27,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $49,676.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 49,591 shares of company stock worth $89,264 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,719,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,712,000 after buying an additional 402,065 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,204,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,680,000 after buying an additional 108,620 shares during the period. Caxton Corp lifted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% in the second quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 1,704,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,036,000 after buying an additional 274,828 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 933,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 179,944 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after buying an additional 122,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

Further Reading: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.