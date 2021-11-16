Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) to report sales of $25.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kamada’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $24.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.60 million. Kamada reported sales of $35.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Kamada will report full year sales of $99.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $95.90 million to $102.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $83.42 million, with estimates ranging from $81.35 million to $85.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kamada.

KMDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kamada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered Kamada from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of KMDA opened at $5.66 on Tuesday. Kamada has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $8.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.98 million, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kamada by 7.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kamada by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 755,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kamada by 8.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kamada in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kamada by 10.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 19,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.43% of the company’s stock.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. engages in the development and production of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Proprietary Products and Distribution. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the supply of plasma-based products for clinical use.

