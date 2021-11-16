Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.10

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.10 and traded as low as $4.50. Kandi Technologies Group shares last traded at $4.63, with a volume of 1,178,225 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised Kandi Technologies Group from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of $358.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNDI. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kandi Technologies Group by 11.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Kandi Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at $114,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Kandi Technologies Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,035,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 56,959 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Kandi Technologies Group by 62.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 46,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Kandi Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at $391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:KNDI)

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc engages in the development, production, and distribution of the electric vehicle (EV) products. It also offers EV parts and off-road vehicle products. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Jinhua, China.

