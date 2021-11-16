Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.10

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.10 and traded as low as $4.50. Kandi Technologies Group shares last traded at $4.63, with a volume of 1,178,225 shares.
Separately, TheStreet raised Kandi Technologies Group from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.
The company has a market capitalization of $358.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.10.
Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:KNDI)
Kandi Technologies Group, Inc engages in the development, production, and distribution of the electric vehicle (EV) products. It also offers EV parts and off-road vehicle products. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Jinhua, China.
