Kansai Electric Power (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) were down 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.50 and last traded at $4.64. Approximately 451 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.67.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Kansai Electric Power from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average of $4.88.

The Kansai Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of electric power, heat supply, telecommunications and gas supply services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Transmission and Distribution, Information and Telecommunications (IT), and Life and Business Solution. The Electric Power Transmission and Distribution segment covers electricity and gas supply, through fuel procurement, power generation, transmission and distribution and sales.

