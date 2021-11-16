KARMA Market Capitalization Reaches $51.99 Million (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 25% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 16th. Over the last week, KARMA has traded 23% higher against the US dollar. KARMA has a total market cap of $51.99 million and $52.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KARMA coin can now be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001599 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00005579 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000053 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00050781 BTC.

About KARMA

KARMA (KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

KARMA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

