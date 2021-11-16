Katalyo Hits Market Cap of $1.44 Million (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. Katalyo has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and $39,643.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Katalyo has traded 23.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Katalyo coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000227 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00067993 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00070933 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.80 or 0.00093962 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59,600.04 or 1.00367263 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,171.71 or 0.07025216 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Katalyo

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

