Kathryn Bueker Sells 600 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kathryn Bueker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 6th, Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $640.00, for a total transaction of $384,000.00.

HUBS traded up $20.06 on Tuesday, hitting $852.08. 318,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,849. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $342.39 and a fifty-two week high of $853.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $744.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $635.74. The stock has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -509.17 and a beta of 1.67.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

HUBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $796.00 to $862.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Europe lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $781.64.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

