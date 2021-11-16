Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Short Interest Update

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 148,700 shares, a decrease of 73.7% from the October 14th total of 565,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 472,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,741,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,935,000 after purchasing an additional 205,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,118,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,838,000 after purchasing an additional 156,409 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,314,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,688,000 after purchasing an additional 311,859 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 662,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 162.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 660,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 409,323 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE KYN traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $8.43. The stock had a trading volume of 4,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,173. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.23. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $9.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

