KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 58.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,438 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 220,607 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $7,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 119.2% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 38,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 20,705 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in KB Financial Group by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 344,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,987,000 after acquiring an additional 153,804 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in KB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,810,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in KB Financial Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 798,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,369,000 after acquiring an additional 37,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KB opened at $47.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.26 and a 52 week high of $53.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.46.

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

