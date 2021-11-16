KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, a decline of 68.9% from the October 14th total of 162,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 238,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KDDIY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded KDDI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KDDI from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded KDDI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of KDDIY stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.02. The stock had a trading volume of 159,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,228. KDDI has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of -0.01.

KDDI Corp. engages in the telecommunications business. It operates through the following segments: Personal Services, Business Services, and Others. The Personal Services segment provides communication services for individuals and energy; educational services; commerce; finance and settlement; and entertainment services.

