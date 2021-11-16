Keep3rV1 Hits One Day Volume of $138.06 Million (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One Keep3rV1 coin can now be bought for $1,472.77 or 0.02504625 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded 105.8% higher against the dollar. Keep3rV1 has a total market cap of $294.56 million and $138.06 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00048085 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.04 or 0.00222853 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001692 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00010363 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Coin Profile

Keep3rV1 (CRYPTO:KP3R) is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network . Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Keep3rV1 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep3rV1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep3rV1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

