Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€8.00” Price Target for Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA)

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) received a €8.00 ($9.41) price target from Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LHA. Berenberg Bank set a €6.30 ($7.41) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €7.05 ($8.29) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.30 ($8.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.10 ($8.35) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €7.30 ($8.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Lufthansa presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €7.15 ($8.41).

LHA stock traded up €0.08 ($0.09) on Tuesday, reaching €6.63 ($7.80). 9,261,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of €5.37 ($6.32) and a 12 month high of €12.96 ($15.25). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €6.57 and its 200 day moving average price is €8.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion and a PE ratio of -1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 439.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

