Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) shot up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.25 and last traded at $16.01. 2,417 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 6,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.62.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.6271 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th.

Kesko Oyj engages in the development, ownership, and management of store network. It operates through following segments: Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, Car Trade, and Common Functions. The Grocery Trade segment comprises wholesale and business to business (B2B) trade of groceries; and retailing of home and specialty goods.

