Kevin Rendino Buys 3,836 Shares of 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Kevin Rendino acquired 3,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $28,770.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kevin Rendino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Kevin Rendino purchased 2,346 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.35 per share, for a total transaction of $17,243.10.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Kevin Rendino purchased 6,762 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.30 per share, for a total transaction of $49,362.60.

TURN traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,014. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.26. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $8.64.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TURN. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 18,097.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 142,424 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital during the third quarter worth $99,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital during the third quarter worth $98,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 1.7% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 651,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 11,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raffles Associates LP increased its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 2.2% in the second quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 226,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

180 Degree Capital Company Profile

180 Degree Capital Corp. invests in companies located in the United states. The fund focuses on companies operating in the fields of interdisciplinary life sciences companies such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It provides financing for seed, early and later stage capital requirements.

