KeyCorp Increases AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Price Target to $84.00

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.61% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of ACM stock opened at $72.66 on Tuesday. AECOM has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $73.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.13, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AECOM will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

AECOM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $1,966,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,913,534. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of AECOM by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of AECOM by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in shares of AECOM by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 40,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of AECOM by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.