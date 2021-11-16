Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $397.54 Million

Equities analysts predict that Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) will post sales of $397.54 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kforce’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $398.08 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $397.00 million. Kforce posted sales of $354.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Kforce will report full year sales of $1.57 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kforce.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $402.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.32 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KFRC. Zacks Investment Research raised Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist upped their price target on Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $229,495.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 15,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $964,710.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,697 shares of company stock valued at $5,069,404 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 11,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,877,000 after purchasing an additional 19,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kforce in the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kforce stock opened at $78.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Kforce has a 12-month low of $39.50 and a 12-month high of $78.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is 30.23%.

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

