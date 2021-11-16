Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 459.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,643 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.19% of Kforce worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KFRC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Kforce during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kforce by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Kforce by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Kforce by 6,056.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 10,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Kforce during the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

KFRC stock opened at $78.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.23. Kforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.50 and a 52-week high of $78.97.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $402.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.32 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.23%.

In related news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 5,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $359,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $229,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,697 shares of company stock worth $5,069,404 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on KFRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

