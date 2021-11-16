KickToken (KICK) One Day Volume Hits $1.36 Million

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. Over the last week, KickToken has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. KickToken has a total market cap of $11.95 million and $1.36 million worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KickToken coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KickToken alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00048553 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.10 or 0.00224181 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00010476 BTC.

KickToken Coin Profile

KICK is a coin. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,438,324,945 coins. KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com . KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

KickToken Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.