Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) Shares Up 0.4%

Kidoz Inc. (OTCMKTS:KDOZF)’s share price traded up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.56 and last traded at $0.56. 1,538 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 7,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

The stock has a market capitalization of $73.86 million, a PE ratio of 56.26 and a beta of -0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.58.

Kidoz Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KDOZF)

Kidoz, Inc is a mobile advertising technology company, which engages in the development of software products focused on the children’s digital entertainment and advertising technology markets. It operates through the Ad Tech Advertising and Content segments. The Ad Tech Advertising segment includes banners, in-game advertising, completed view videos, and playable ads.

