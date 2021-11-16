Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KMB. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

KMB opened at $134.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.90. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $125.27 and a one year high of $144.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.49.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

