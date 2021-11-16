Kineko (KKO) Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges

Kineko (CURRENCY:KKO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. Kineko has a market capitalization of $9.32 million and $81,419.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kineko coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kineko has traded 67.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00067368 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00070216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.71 or 0.00093641 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59,975.89 or 1.00819143 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,142.15 or 0.06962923 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Kineko

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 9,334,291 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Kineko Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kineko should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kineko using one of the exchanges listed above.

