KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ) Short Interest Update

KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a growth of 324.4% from the October 14th total of 4,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of KINZ opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. KINS Technology Group has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KINZ. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in KINS Technology Group in the first quarter valued at $128,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in KINS Technology Group in the first quarter valued at $3,620,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in KINS Technology Group in the first quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KINS Technology Group in the first quarter valued at $245,000. 61.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KINS Technology Group Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. KINS Technology Group Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

