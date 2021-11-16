Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Hits New 1-Year High at $29.30

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.30 and last traded at $29.14, with a volume of 8441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.96.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KIGRY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

KION GROUP AG operates as a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.

